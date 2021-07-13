EU approves Military Training Mission in Mozambique to support armed forces there to protect civilian population

AMN/ WEB DESK

The European Union has approved a Military Training Mission in Mozambique to support armed forces there to protect the civilian population. It aims to train and support the military in restoring security to northern Cabo Delgado, which has been plagued by extreme violence amid Jihadist attacks since 2017.

The mission will involve military training, including operational preparation, specialised training in counter-terrorism and training and education in the protection of civilians. Its mandate will initially last for two years.

During this period, its strategic objective will be to support the capacity building of the Mozambican Armed Forces units that will form part of a future rapid reaction force, a Council of the European Union statement noted.

Over the last three years, more than 2,800 people have died in the violence which has forced about 9,00,000 others from their homes.