Ethiopia Parliament votes to end state of emergency early

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Ethiopia, the Parliament today voted for an early end to a six-month state of emergency which was declared last November when rebel Tigrayan forces were threatening to march to the capital.

The lawmakers’ decision came after cabinet proposals last month about cutting short the state of emergency in light of improving security conditions in the country.

Meanwhile, it was not immediately clear whether the state of emergency would be lifted directly following parliament’s vote.

The state of emergency gave the government power to detain citizens without charge and search homes without a warrant. Thousands of Tigrayan civilians were rounded up and held in prisons and warehouses.

