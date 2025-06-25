Emergency reflected Congress’s hunger for power: Amit Shah

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Emergency was an era of injustice driven by Congress’s hunger for power. On the occasion of Samvidhan Hatya Diwas today, Mr Shah in a post on social media said that the emergency was not a national necessity but a reflection of the anti-democratic mindset of Congress and one individual. He said, during the emergency, the freedom of the press was crushed, the judiciary’s hands were tied, and social activists were thrown into jail. Mr Shah noted, this day also reminds everyone that when power turns into dictatorship, the people have the strength to uproot it.

The Minister also paid tributes to those who sacrificed their lives in this struggle. Mr Shah said that the emergency caused immense pain and suffering to the people of the nation. He said, to ensure that the new generation understands this, the central government declared this day as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas.

Mr Shah said this while addressing a commemoration event ‘Aapatkaal Ke 50 Saal’ in New Delhi yesterday. He urged everyone to remember that lakhs of people sacrificed their lives, careers, and families to fight for the democracy of this country. Mr Shah noted that the country won this fight because the people will never tolerate dictatorship.

Mr. Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a book on the Emergency, and it will be launched today. He added that the book is based on the struggles and the developments that took place during and after the emergency.