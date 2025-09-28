Embassy of India in Riyadh Hosts Viksit Bharat Run 2025, Over 200 Participate in Community Run

Last Updated on September 27, 2025 11:06 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The Embassy of India in Riyadh, in collaboration with MY Bharat under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, hosted the Viksit Bharat Run 2025 under the theme “Run to Serve the Nation.”

The 4 km community run saw enthusiastic participation from over 200 runners and volunteers, transforming the event into a celebration of unity, fitness, and service. More than a fitness activity, the celebration embodied the ideals of Seva Bhav, the spirit of service, while echoing Prime Minister Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The initiative, part of Seva Pakhwada (September 17-October 2), reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047. Participants took the Viksit Bharat and Aatmanirbhar Bharat pledges, reaffirming their commitment to India’s progress in infrastructure, healthcare, education, technology, and sustainability. The event also highlighted India’s Swadeshi ethos, emphasising self-reliance, inclusivity, and environmental responsibility.

The Riyadh community embraced the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, planting around 50 saplings in honour of loved ones, symbolising the link between personal responsibility and a greener planet. Officials from the Saudi Ministry of Sport, local authorities, and journalists attended, underlining the event’s wider significance and India’s growing engagement with the global community.

The Riyadh run was part of a worldwide celebration held across more than 150 international locations, bringing together Indian communities, students, professionals, and friends of India. The initiative showcased the diaspora’s pride in their heritage while strengthening bonds with their homeland and reaffirming the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – the world is one family.

Emerging as one of India’s largest global outreach efforts, the Viksit Bharat Run 2025 carried a powerful message of service, unity, and shared responsibility. It reflected the diaspora’s enduring commitment to India’s developmental journey, projecting confidence in a self-reliant and inclusive India poised for global leadership.