Embassy in Kyiv asks Indians to leave Ukraine at earliest

AMN WEB DESK

Indians have been advised against travelling to Ukraine and those in the country have been asked to leave at earliest as Russia intensifies its offensive on its war-ravaged neighbour.

“In view of the deteriorating security situation and recent escalation of hostilities across Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised against travelling to Ukraine,” the Indian Embassy in Kyiv said in an advisory.

“The Indian citizens, including students, currently in Ukraine are advised to leave Ukraine at the earliest by available means,” the advisory added.

Ukraine has been reeling from a series of drone strikes by Russian forces, with Moscow launching dozens of “kamikaze” drones on Ukraine on Monday, striking energy infrastructure and killing several civilians.