Elections for New Indian president to be held on July 18 in secret ballot

AMN / WEB DESK

Lawmakers will elect the next president on July 18, announced the Election Commission today. Votes will be counted on July 21.



Political parties cannot issue whips to their lawmakers and the voting will be secret, said the chief election commissioner, Rajiv Kumar. The new president has to be elected by July 55.

Nominations for presidential election to begin on June 15, and the last date for filing nominations is June 29. Safety protocols for Covid-19 will be followed during voting and counting of votes for presidential election, said Kumar.

India’s president is elected by the members of an electoral college comprising elected members of both houses of Parliament and elected members of the legislative assemblies.