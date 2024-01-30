इंडियन आवाज़     30 Jan 2024 05:56:21      انڈین آواز
Elections for 56 Rajya Sabha Seats in 15 States to be held on 27th February

AMN

Election Commission has announced election to 56 seats of Rajya Sabha in 15 states. Notification for the polling will be issued on 8th February and last date for filing nomination papers is 15th February. Polling will be held on 27th February.

Ten seats from Uttar Pradesh, 6 seats each from Maharashtra and Bihar, 5 seats each from West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, 4 seats each from Gujarat and Karnataka, 3 seats each from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Odisha, and one seat each from Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh will go to polls.

Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bhupender Yadav, Parshottam Rupala, Mansukh Mandaviya, Dharmendra Pradhan, Narayan Rane, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, L Murugan, V Muraleedharan, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda and other MPs are completing their terms in April this year. 

