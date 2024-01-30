Ready to discuss all issues, says Govt at all All party meeting ahead of budget session

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, the government today convened an all-party meeting to ensure the smooth functioning of both the Houses. Talking to the media after the meeting in New Delhi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government is ready for discussion on all issues as per the direction of the chair. He urged the opposition parties to cooperate with the government to ensure the smooth conduct of businesses in both Houses and not to bring placards.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Congress leader Mr. Tiwari said they raised the issues related to the alleged attack on the federal structure during the meeting. He also Congress and several opposition parties will raise the issues of unemployment, inflation, and rising debt in the country during the upcoming interim budget session

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Congress leaders Pramod Tiwari and K Suresh, TMC leaders Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, JD(U) leaders Ram Nath Thakur, DMK leader T R Baalu, CPI(M) leader P R Natarajan, Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale among others attended the meeting.

The Budget session will begin tomorrow and will continue till the 9th of next month. The session will commence with the address of President Droupadi Murmu. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Union Budget on Thursday.