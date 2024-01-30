India and Israel discuss regional security threat in West Asia

Tel Aviv expresses gratitude for New Delhi’s support

AMN WEB DESK

Israel has expressed its gratitude towards India for its friendship and support and discussed regional security threats, including the security of shipping and regional projects that connect India with West Asia. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz in a social media post said that he had a good conversation with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar. Katz said he expressed his gratitude for his friendship and support of Israel.

In a social media post, Dr. Jaishankar said that he discussed India’s views, assessments, and interests with Mr Katz in this matter. The Minister called the talks healthy and added that they will stay in touch.