Election Department Of Tripura Seized Purported Goods, Articles & Liquor Worth Over Rs 3.5 Crore In Last Days

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Static Survelliance Team (SST) and Flying Squad Team (FST) of the Election Department of Tripura have seized purported goods, articles and liquor worth over 3.5 crore rupees in last days.

Talking to Akashvani News, Returning Officer of Tripura West Lok Sabha seat Dr. Vishal Kumar said that liquor worth 2-3 lakh rupees were also seized by SST and FST in Mohanpur and Jirania areas falling under Tripura West Parliamentary constituency.

He said all the seizures have happened in last 10 days at 35 interceptions, and as the date of voting approaches more seizures will be done.

There are 50 FST teams and an equal number of SST teams working on the ground and carrying out seizure operations of items which are suspected to be used for the inducement of voters.

Besides, the election department has also directed sales tax and state excise departments to carry out survelliance of goods bought in excess by wholesalers.