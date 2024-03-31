FreeCurrencyRates.com

ED Attaches Properties Worth Over Rs 17 Crore From The Family Members Of Surender Singh Alias Chiku Gangster Of Haryana

AMN

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth over 17 crore rupees from the family members of Surender Singh alias Chiku, a notorious gangster of Haryana. The attached properties are situated at Narnaul in Haryana and Jaipur in Rajasthan. ED initiated investigation on the basis of various FIRs registered by Haryana Police against Surender Singh and others for kidnapping, murder and extortion. ED investigation revealed that Surender Singh was managing the crime money of Lawrence Bishnoi through his gang members and acquired properties in the names of his family members and relatives.

خبرنامہ

مختار انصاری کو حامیوں کی ایک بڑی بھیڑ کے درمیان سپرد خاک کر دیا گیا۔

اے ایم این/غازی پور سابق ایم ایل اے مختار انصاری کو ہفتہ ک ...

رحمانی 30  کا داخلہ امتحان 30 اور 31 مارچ  2024 کو ہوگا۔

سینٹرز اور انٹرینس کی تفصیلات طلبا و طالبات کو ای میل، ایس ای ...

سابق چیئرمین پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ شہریار خان انتقال کرگئے۔

سابق سفارت کار مصنف اور دو بار پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ (پی سی بی) کے ...

