Election Commission rolls out strict COVID-19 protocols for counting of votes

AMN / NEW DELHI

Election Commission has rolled out strict COVID protocols for the counting day of the elections held in four States and one Union territory of Puducherry. As per the safety measures no candidates or poll agents will be allowed inside the counting hall without undergoing RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test. However, those who have been administered both the doses of COVID vaccination have been allowed. The Commission has prohibited public gathering outside the counting venue during the process of counting.

As per the safety protocols District Election Officers have been appointed as the Nodal Officer at each Counting Centre to ensure adherence to the COVID-19 related norms at the Counting Centres. Local Health Authorities have also been mandated to issue compliance certificates in respect of the Counting Centres.

Counting for the State elections held in Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry along with the bye elections of various states will be done on 2nd May.