Election Commission relaxes curbs on campaigning for assembly elections

File Pic

In view of the decline in Covid -19 cases, the Election Commission has relaxed the provisions of campaigning in the poll bound States. In a press release, the Commission said that the ban on campaign timings in poll bound states will be between 10 PM to 6 AM instead of earlier timing of 8 PM to 8 AM. Political parties and candidates may campaign from 6 AM to 10 PM by following all Covid appropriate behaviour and protocols of State Disaster Management Authority- SDMA.

The Election Commission further added that Political parties and candidates are now permitted to hold their meetings and rallies upto maximum of 50 per cent  of the capacity of the designated open spaces or the limit prescribed by SDMA. It said, Pad Yatra consisting not more than permitted number of persons and only with prior permission of district authorities will also be allowed.

The Election Commission took note of substantial reduction in COVID cases in the country as well as in the poll bound States. Based on the facts and circumstances, need of the political parties and candidates for greater participation in elections, the Commission with immediate effect further relaxed the provisions of campaigning. The Commission said that all other existing provisions related to electioneering shall continue to operate.

