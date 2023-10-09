Election Commission announces dates for assembly elections in five states

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Election Commission today announced the assembly election schedule for polls in five states- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. First phase of Chhattisgarh assembly polls will be held on 7th November and the second phase will be held on 17th November. Mizoram will go to polls on 7th November. Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on 17th November, Rajasthan on 23rd November and Telangana on 30th November. Counting for all the states will be held on 3rd December. Briefing media in New Delhi, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said polls in these five states hold a unique significance as they serve as the final assembly elections before the grand stage of General Elections in 2024. He assured that the Commission will ensure free, fair, and inducement free elections in these five states. He also said that EC has laid special emphasis on ensuring a healthy, pure and an inclusive electoral roll. There are 679 assembly seats in these five states and 16 crore electors. Around 60 lakh first time voters will participate in these polls.

The Commission visited all the five states and held detailed review meetings with CEOs, district and state administrations, and multiple central and state Enforcement Agencies. There will be 17 thousand 734 Model polling stations in these states. A total of 621 polling stations will be managed by PwD staff.

Assured Minimum Facilities will be available in all polling stations. Chief Election Commissioner said that polling stations will be set up in reserve forest areas/sanctuaries for tribals in Madhya Pradesh.

Citizens can report any kind of electoral malpractices to ECI through cVigil App. There will be a response in 100 minutes for every complaint. Over 940 inter-state border check posts will be set up in five states to check any cross-border movement of illicit cash, liquor, freebies, and drugs.