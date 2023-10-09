इंडियन आवाज़     09 Oct 2023 07:15:06      انڈین آواز

Rajnath Singh embarks on 4-day visit to Italy and France

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has embarked on a four day visit to Italy and France. During the first leg of his two-nation visit, the Raksha Mantri is scheduled to meet Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto in Rome. The relationship between India and Italy were elevated to Strategic Partnership in March 2023 during the visit of the Italian Prime Minister to India.
 
During the second and final leg, Mr. Rajnath Singh will conduct the 5th Annual Defence Dialogue with his counterpart, French Minister of Armed Forces Mr Sebastien Lecornu in Paris. India and France recently celebrated 25 years of Strategic Partnership. Both countries enjoy a deep and wide-ranging bilateral defence relationship, including significant industrial cooperation.
 
In both Rome and Paris, the Raksha Mantri will also interact with the defence industry CEOs and senior representatives to discuss potential opportunities for industrial cooperation.

