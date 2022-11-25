FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Nov 2022 09:31:30      انڈین آواز

Election campaigning intensifies in Gujarat; political leaders leaving no stone unturned to woo voters

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Political leaders are leaving no stone unturned in Gujarat to woo the voters as just a few days are left for the campaigning for the first phase of polls. Senior leaders of all the major parties will campaign in the state today to seek votes. Senior BJP leaders including Union Home minister Amit Shah, and Smriti Irani are leading the BJP’s poll campaign today. Addressing a rally at Nadiad in the Mahudha constituency, Mr Shah said congress ruled the country to divide people. He added that Gujarat witnessed instability during the Congress rule. He hit out at Congress over corruption, scams and vote bank politics.

Mr Shah will address three more public meetings at Jhalod, Waghara and Naroda and lead a road show in Nandod today. Ms. Irani will also address two public meetings in Valsad district in the afternoon. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will campaign for the BJP candidates among the Odia people in Surat. Union Minister Purushottam Rupala is campaigning in South Gujarat today.

On the other hand, senior Congress leader and Rajyasabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil criticised BJP over the malpractices during Covid 19 pandemic.,and anti-poor and anti-tribal policies while addressing a press conference at Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, a senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will seek people’s support by holding roadshows at various places today.

There is an interesting contest between two real brothers in the Gujarat assembly elections in Ankleshwar, the biggest industrial area of the state. Our correspondent reports that these brothers are candidates for two major parties.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے پچاس سال مکمل

شعبے کے زیر اہتمام افتتاحی تقریب ، مذاکرہ ، مشاعرہ اور نمائش ...

بزنس ڈائری

ہندوستانی روپے میں بین الاقوامی تجارتی لین دین حکومت ہند ن ...

خوراک کے ضیاع کو روکنے کے لیے آپ کیا کریں؟

جاوید اختر اقو ام متحدہ کے خوراک اور زراعت سے متعلق ادارے (ا ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

US: Ex-Congwoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard joins Fox News

AMN / WEB DESK Former Hawaii congresswoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid con ...

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches first ever private Rocket from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's first ever private Vikram Suborbital rocket was launched at 11 30 today from the Sat ...

DRDO conducts maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor

AMN / Odisha coast Defence Research & Development Organisation, DRDO conducted a successful maiden flig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart