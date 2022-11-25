Election campaigning intensifies in Gujarat; political leaders leaving no stone unturned to woo voters

AMN

Political leaders are leaving no stone unturned in Gujarat to woo the voters as just a few days are left for the campaigning for the first phase of polls. Senior leaders of all the major parties will campaign in the state today to seek votes. Senior BJP leaders including Union Home minister Amit Shah, and Smriti Irani are leading the BJP’s poll campaign today. Addressing a rally at Nadiad in the Mahudha constituency, Mr Shah said congress ruled the country to divide people. He added that Gujarat witnessed instability during the Congress rule. He hit out at Congress over corruption, scams and vote bank politics.

Mr Shah will address three more public meetings at Jhalod, Waghara and Naroda and lead a road show in Nandod today. Ms. Irani will also address two public meetings in Valsad district in the afternoon. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will campaign for the BJP candidates among the Odia people in Surat. Union Minister Purushottam Rupala is campaigning in South Gujarat today.

On the other hand, senior Congress leader and Rajyasabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil criticised BJP over the malpractices during Covid 19 pandemic.,and anti-poor and anti-tribal policies while addressing a press conference at Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, a senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will seek people’s support by holding roadshows at various places today.

There is an interesting contest between two real brothers in the Gujarat assembly elections in Ankleshwar, the biggest industrial area of the state. Our correspondent reports that these brothers are candidates for two major parties.