Election Campaign for 5th phase of polling ends in Uttar Pradesh

The election campaign for the fifth phase of polling ended in Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening as the silence period kicks off under the model code of conduct. Polling on 61 seats of 12 districts will be held on 27th February. The district going to poll In this phase are Barabanki Raebareli Pratapgarh Kaushambi Prayagraj Ayodhya Sravasti Bahraich Gonda Sultanpur, Amethi and Chitrakoot.

The state is going for polls in 7 phases from 10 February to 7th March.
Electioneering reached its crescendo on the last day of the campaign for 5th phase of election in the state.

Senior BJP leader and home minister Amit Shah today Campaigned in Sirathu constituency of Kaushambi district from where Deputy Chief Minister of state Keshav Prasad Maurya is in fray. Talking about BJP manifesto for Uttar Pradesh, Amit Shah said that voting for NDA government in UP means free cylinders on Holi and Diwali. BJP leader and Chief Minister of a state Yogi Adityanath Led a roadshow in Prayagraj district.

Congress MP and former party president Rahul Gandhi addressed his first political rally in this elections today. In Amethi, Rahul Gandhi attacked Centre and Yogi government and said that the backbone of India’s employment sector has been broken by PM Narendra Modi and his friends.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav lead a roadshow in Ayodhya, just an hour before campaigning for fifth phase of elections came to an end while another Samajwadi party leader and actress Jaya Bachchan campaigned in Kaushambi district.

