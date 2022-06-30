Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat: Himachal Pradesh Students to visit Rasa Gurukul in Kerala

AMN

Students from Himachal Pradesh on tour to Kerala as part of the paired state scheme under the Azadi Ka Amrit Amahotsav and Ek Bharat Sresht Bharat will visit Rasa Gurukul, a riverside retreat on the banks of river Chalakkudi in Thrissur district today. The beautiful retreat will provide them with an opportunity to experience the elements of a traditional Kerala lifestyle, especially cooking, farming and gardening. The students will also visit Chendamangalam, a village famous for its handloom fabrics, and also the Cherai beach this afternoon.