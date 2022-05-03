FreeCurrencyRates.com

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated across the Sub continent

EID FESTIVE BY MOHSIN JAVED

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across the Indian Subcontinent today. yesterday was the last day of holy fasting month of Ramzan. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated at the culmination of fasting month.

In Gulf countries, and Europe, Eid was celebrated on Sunday.

Eid-ul-Fitr is an Arabic word meaning “festival of breaking of the fast” as it marks the end of the Muslim’s fasting month of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

Muslims abstain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk during the holy Ramadan.

On the Eid day morning, Muslims gather at mosques and other congregation venues to perform Eid prayers and greet each other.

The festival is celebrated by visiting friends and relatives, hosting food parties and sharing sweets.

Children not only get new clothes and shoes, but also receive cash gifts called “Salami” from their elders, relatives and well-wishers.

The occasion is seen as a time of forgiveness and giving thanks to Allah for helping people complete their month-long spiritual fasting.

Many Muslims distribute cash and food to the less fortunate ones.

The Muslim population around the world celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr, which is one of the most important festivals. It marks the end of Ramadan, wherein charitable deeds are performed, such as feeding the poor and distributing alms. With the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, the period of fasting and prayer comes to an end. People wear new clothes and meet with their loved ones after sighting the moon.

President, Vice President, PM greet people on Eid

