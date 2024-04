AMN/ WEB DESK

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi today was sworn in for his third term as President. Sisi had won the Presidential election with 89.6 percent of the vote in December last year. He is set to remain president until 2030. In a statement, Sisi vowed to remain faithful to the interest of the people of the country. As Egypt has battled a deep economic crisis with the help of billions in overseas loans and investments, he pledged to build a modern and democratic state.