Congo Appoints Judith Suminwa Tuluka As African Nation’s First Woman Prime Minister

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Democratic Republic of Congo appointed Judith Suminwa Tuluka as the African nation’s first woman Prime Minister. President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo made the appointment. He fulfilled a campaign promise and took an important step towards the formation of a new government after being re-elected late last year. The authorities face a raft of challenges including a worsening conflict and humanitarian crisis in eastern regions and the management of Congo’s considerable mineral wealth.

In his first term, Mr Tshisekedi had assured to root out endemic corruption, rebuild the economy, tackle deep inequalities and curb the eastern insecurity. Critics say he fell short on all the counts.