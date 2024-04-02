FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Apr 2024 08:52:28      انڈین آواز

Congo Appoints Judith Suminwa Tuluka As African Nation’s First Woman Prime Minister

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Democratic Republic of Congo appointed Judith Suminwa Tuluka as the African nation’s first woman Prime Minister. President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo made the appointment. He fulfilled a campaign promise and took an important step towards the formation of a new government after being re-elected late last year. The authorities face a raft of challenges including a worsening conflict and humanitarian crisis in eastern regions and the management of Congo’s considerable mineral wealth.   
In his first term, Mr Tshisekedi had assured to root out endemic corruption, rebuild the economy, tackle deep inequalities and curb the eastern insecurity. Critics say he fell short on all the counts. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سپریم کورٹ نے ایم پی سنجے سنگھ کو ضمانت دی، ای ڈی نے مخالفت نہیں کی۔- sanjay singh

نئی دہلی: عام آدمی پارٹی کے رکن پارلیمنٹ سنجے سنگھ کو دہلی ای ...

مختار انصاری کو حامیوں کی ایک بڑی بھیڑ کے درمیان سپرد خاک کر دیا گیا۔

اے ایم این/غازی پور سابق ایم ایل اے مختار انصاری کو ہفتہ ک ...

رحمانی 30  کا داخلہ امتحان 30 اور 31 مارچ  2024 کو ہوگا۔

سینٹرز اور انٹرینس کی تفصیلات طلبا و طالبات کو ای میل، ایس ای ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean couples to have ba ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

 Sheyphali Sharan Takes Charge as PDG of PIB

AMN Senior Information Service Officer Sheyphali B Sharan today took over the charge of Principal Director ...

Noted Journalist Zafar Agha Passes Away

Journos shocked over his demise AMN / NEW DELHI Noted journalist and and the Editor-in-Chief Nation ...

@Powered By: Logicsart