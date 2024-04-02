FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Apr 2024 08:52:20      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh’s Economic Outlook Dims; World Bank Lowers GDP Forecast For FY25

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The World Bank has lowered the GDP growth forecast for Bangladesh by 0.1 percentage point to 5.7 per cent for the next fiscal year (FY2025). High inflation, a persistent balance of payments deficit, financial sector vulnerabilities, and global economic uncertainty has been disruptive for the post-Pandemic recovery of Bangladesh’s Economy, said the World Bank during the release of Bangladesh Development Update report in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The World Bank, however, keeps the growth projection unchanged for the current fiscal year for Bangladesh.The bank said that urgent monetary reform and a single exchange rate regime will be critical to improve foreign exchange reserves and ease inflation.  

Greater exchange rate flexibility would help restore balance between demand and supply in the foreign exchange market, said the report. 

The World Bank suggested that structural reforms will be key to diversify the economy and build resilience over the medium and long term, including measures to raise government revenues to support investments in infrastructure and human capital.  

In Bangladesh, persistent inflation eroded consumer purchasing power, while investment was dampened by tight liquidity conditions, rising interest rates, import restrictions, and increased input costs stemming from upward revisions in administered energy prices, said Abdoulaye Seck, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سپریم کورٹ نے ایم پی سنجے سنگھ کو ضمانت دی، ای ڈی نے مخالفت نہیں کی۔- sanjay singh

نئی دہلی: عام آدمی پارٹی کے رکن پارلیمنٹ سنجے سنگھ کو دہلی ای ...

مختار انصاری کو حامیوں کی ایک بڑی بھیڑ کے درمیان سپرد خاک کر دیا گیا۔

اے ایم این/غازی پور سابق ایم ایل اے مختار انصاری کو ہفتہ ک ...

رحمانی 30  کا داخلہ امتحان 30 اور 31 مارچ  2024 کو ہوگا۔

سینٹرز اور انٹرینس کی تفصیلات طلبا و طالبات کو ای میل، ایس ای ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean couples to have ba ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

 Sheyphali Sharan Takes Charge as PDG of PIB

AMN Senior Information Service Officer Sheyphali B Sharan today took over the charge of Principal Director ...

Noted Journalist Zafar Agha Passes Away

Journos shocked over his demise AMN / NEW DELHI Noted journalist and and the Editor-in-Chief Nation ...

@Powered By: Logicsart