Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will embark on a 3-day visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Wednesday. The Ministry of Education said the visit will foster bilateral relations of both countries related to the education and skilling ecosystems.

During his visit, he will be meeting several key Ministers, officials, academicians, eminent representatives from the Indian diaspora and business heads. The Minister will also visit the Interim Campus of the IIT Delhi in Abu Dhabi.