Over 1.68 lakh people killed 4.43 lakh injured in Road Accident in 2022: Report

file photo

AMN / WEB DESK

Road accidents have increased in India in recent years. According to annual report on Road Accidents in India-2022 published by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, more than 1.68 lakh lives lost and caused injuries to over 4.43 lakh persons in 2022.



According to the report, the number of road accidents in 2022 increased by 11.9 percent compared to previous year 2021. The number of deaths due to road accidents also increased by 9.4 percent. A total of 1,264 accidents and 462 deaths have been registered every day.



The report underscores the urgency of adopting a comprehensive approach to address the contributing factors to these accidents, including speeding, reckless driving, drunken driving, and non-compliance with traffic regulations.