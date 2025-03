AMN/ WEB DESK

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned RJD president and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav for questioning tomorrow in the “land for jobs” money laundering case. Former Chief Minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi has already reached the Patna ED office to record her statement in the case. In addition, the ED has summoned the elder son of RJD Chief, Tej Pratap Yadav to appear before its investigation team today in connection with the same matter.