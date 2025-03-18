Delhi HC refuses to stay proceedings against Kapil Mishra in 2020 poll code violation case

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Delhi High Court today refused to stay the trial court proceedings against Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra, who is accused of making objectionable statements and violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the 2020 assembly elections.

The High Court has now listed the matter for further hearing on May 19, while the trial court proceedings are scheduled to continue on March 20.

Mishra posted allegedly objectionable statements on social media on January 23, 2020, in connection with the Delhi Assembly elections. A complaint was filed against him by the returning officer, based on which an FIR was registered.

The sessions court said in its March 7 order that it was in complete agreement with the magisterial court that the complaint filed by the returning officer was sufficient to take cognisance of the offence under Section 125 (promoting enmity between classes in connection with election) of the Representation of the People Act.