Maharashtra: LC by-polls remain unopposed

AMN/ WEB DESK

The by-polls for the Legislative Council are set to remain uncontested, as the nomination of independent candidate Umesh Mhatre was declared invalid during scrutiny today. This has set the stage for the unopposed election of BJP’s three candidates Sandeep Joshi, Sanjay Kenekar, and Dadarao Keche along with NCP’s Sanjay Khodke and Shiv Sena’s Chandrakant Raghuvanshi to the Upper House of the state legislature. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi camp refrained from nominating any candidate due to a lack of numbers. The five Legislative Council seats became vacant after sitting MLAs won the Assembly elections last year.