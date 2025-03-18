Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Maharashtra: LC by-polls remain unopposed

Mar 18, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The by-polls for the  Legislative Council are set to remain uncontested, as the nomination of independent candidate Umesh Mhatre was declared invalid during scrutiny today. This has set the stage for the unopposed election of BJP’s three candidates Sandeep Joshi, Sanjay Kenekar, and Dadarao Keche along with NCP’s Sanjay Khodke and Shiv Sena’s Chandrakant Raghuvanshi to the Upper House of the state legislature. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi camp refrained from nominating any candidate due to a lack of numbers. The five Legislative Council seats became vacant after sitting MLAs won the Assembly elections last year.

Telangana CM proposes all-party delegation to PM Modi on 42% BC reservation

Mar 18, 2025
ED summons Ex Bihar CM Lalu Yadav in ‘land for jobs’ case

Mar 18, 2025
Delhi HC refuses to stay proceedings against Kapil Mishra in 2020 poll code violation case

Mar 18, 2025

