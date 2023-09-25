इंडियन आवाज़     25 Sep 2023 08:08:49      انڈین آواز

ED raids at houses and offices of people associated with banned PFI in Kerala

Published On: By

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids at the houses and offices of former local leaders and others associated with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) at 11 places in four districts across In Kerala today.

The raids were based on information received from those arrested earlier, who revealed that money is still flowing into the state through Hawala route for nefarious activities. Their questioning also revealed that sleeper cells of the banned outfit are active in some places.

Among the places where raids are taking place include the residences of former Ernakulam PFI District President Jamal Mohammed at Kumbalam, former PFI leader Latheef Pokkakkillam at Chavakkad and SDPI leader Noorul Ameen at Areekkode in Malappuram.

