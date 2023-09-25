IAS officers joining service today will be architects of India at 2047: Dr Jitendra Singh

AMN / NEW DELHI

IAS officers joining service today are blessed with the privilege of being the architects of India at 2047, said Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space.

Addressing the 2021 batch of IAS officers undergoing the 2-month stint as Assistant Secretaries in the Govt of India, Dr Jitendra Singh said, “You will be witness to India’s ascent to that pedestal which is being envisaged for 2047 when Independent India turns 100. And you will be at the prime of your career, many of you holding senior positions and you will have the opportunity to celebrate the 100th Anniversary also”.

Dr Jitendra Singh said most programmes in the Government headed by PM Narendra Modi are technology driven such as the PM Gati Shakti and Svamitva schemes. In order to make the Government citizen centric and achieve Good Governance, it is important that the civil servants are well versed in using emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has stressed that we cannot afford to work in the silos that had held us back for a long time. Today it is an all-encompassing, all-enveloping, all-inclusive and all-participating march toward development.

The DoPT Minister said, the vision for India@2047 for a ‘future ready India’ includes competency framework for the Civil Services under Mission Karmayogi which envisages to prepare civil servants for the future by making them more constructive, enabling, energetic, innovative, proactive, professional, progressive, transparent and technology enabled.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the initiative of mandatory stint of Assistant Secretaries with the Central Ministries / Departments is a novel experiment introduced at the behest of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in 2015. The objective of this programme is to provide exposure to the young IAS officers about the functioning of the Government of India at an early stage in their career on completion of their Phase II training at LBSNAA, Mussoorie, he said.

The Minister said, the Assistant Secretaries are expected to give their inputs for improvement in various flagship programmes in different Ministries/Departments. This not only gives them an opportunity to demonstrate their skill and talent but also an opportunity to make a presentation before the Prime Minister, which is an opportunity that might have eluded their senior batches.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the DoPT is successfully implementing the attachment of the young IAS officers to the Central Government right at the beginning of their careers. This exposure helps them to acquire a national perspective and appreciation of diversities in national policies. This also sensitizes them to the larger perspective of policies and programmes of Government of India.

Dr Jitendra Singh was informed that this batch of 182 officers comprises of 61 women and 121 men. Majority of them, – 122 come with Engineering background, followed by 20 with Arts stream, 13 Pure Sciences and 9 are with Medical background.

The Minister expressed the hope that the technocrats and the officers with diverse educational qualifications will be able to do justice to the flagship programmes of the government in sectors like Health, Agriculture, Sanitation, Education, Skills and Mobility to name a few, which are technology based and technology driven.