ED Attaches Assets of suspended TMC Leader Shahjahan Sheikh

@dir_ed

AMN / WEB DESK

Enforcement Directorate, ED has provisionally attached movable and immovable assets worth around 13 crore rupees in the ongoing investigations against suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and others. These properties include 14 immovable properties in the nature of apartment, agriculture land, land for fishery and building in Sandeshkhali and Kolkata. ED initiated investigation on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by West Bengal Police under various sections of IPC Act, Arms Act and SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Shahjahan Sheikh and others. This includes heinous offences in the nature of giving threats of injury, murder, extortion and grabbing land of general public. The agency has attached the assets under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.