ED arrests Suraj Chavan, close aide of Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, in ‘khichadi’ scam

In a major swoop, the Enforcement Directorate has arrested Suraj Chavan, a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, in connection with the alleged ‘khichadi’ scam during the Covid-19 pandemic. The alleged scam involves the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation – and at a time when Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister heading the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Chavan is accused of influencing BMC officials in awarding contracts to select contractors who have alleged links with leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT).