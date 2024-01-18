इंडियन आवाज़     18 Jan 2024 12:37:22      انڈین آواز
ED arrests Suraj Chavan, close aide of Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, in ‘khichadi’ scam

In a major swoop, the Enforcement Directorate has arrested Suraj Chavan, a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, in connection with the alleged ‘khichadi’ scam during the Covid-19 pandemic. The alleged scam involves the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation – and at a time when Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister heading the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Chavan is accused of influencing BMC officials in awarding contracts to select contractors who have alleged links with leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

خبرنامہ

ایودھیا میں رام مندر کے آغاز کی تقریبات کے لیے سبھی تیاریاں مکمل

ShriRamTeerth@ اترپردیش کے شہر ایودھیا میں پیر کے روز رام مندر ...

مشہور شاعر منور رانا کا انتقال

عالمی شہرت یافتہ شاعر منور رانا کا طویل علالت کے بعد انتقال، ...

عالمی عدالت انصاف (آئی سی جے) کیا ہے اور یہ کیوں اہم ہے؟ ICJ

جنوبی افریقہ کی جانب سے اسرائیل کے خلاف انسداد نسل کشی کے کنو ...

