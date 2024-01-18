इंडियन आवाज़     18 Jan 2024 12:37:30      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi to visit Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on 19th January

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu tomorrow. In the morning, Mr Modi will lay the foundation stone of eight Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, AMRUT projects worth around two thousand crore rupees in Maharashtra. He will also dedicate more than 90 thousand houses completed under PMAY-Urban in Maharashtra.

In the afternoon, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre and launch the Boeing Sukanya Programme in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The Boeing Sukanya Program aims to support the entry of more girl children from across India into the country’s growing aviation sector. 

In the evening, the Prime Minister will participate in the opening ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. This is the first time that Khelo India Youth Games are being held in South India.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ایودھیا میں رام مندر کے آغاز کی تقریبات کے لیے سبھی تیاریاں مکمل

ShriRamTeerth@ اترپردیش کے شہر ایودھیا میں پیر کے روز رام مندر ...

مشہور شاعر منور رانا کا انتقال

عالمی شہرت یافتہ شاعر منور رانا کا طویل علالت کے بعد انتقال، ...

عالمی عدالت انصاف (آئی سی جے) کیا ہے اور یہ کیوں اہم ہے؟ ICJ

جنوبی افریقہ کی جانب سے اسرائیل کے خلاف انسداد نسل کشی کے کنو ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart