PM Modi to visit Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on 19th January

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu tomorrow. In the morning, Mr Modi will lay the foundation stone of eight Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, AMRUT projects worth around two thousand crore rupees in Maharashtra. He will also dedicate more than 90 thousand houses completed under PMAY-Urban in Maharashtra.

In the afternoon, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre and launch the Boeing Sukanya Programme in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The Boeing Sukanya Program aims to support the entry of more girl children from across India into the country’s growing aviation sector.

In the evening, the Prime Minister will participate in the opening ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. This is the first time that Khelo India Youth Games are being held in South India.