PM Modi Expresses Grief and Announces Ex-Gratia for Vadodara Boat Capsize

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives due to a boat capsizing at the Harni lake in Vadodara. In a social media post, Mr Modi said, the local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected. Prime Minister said, his thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief.

Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of two lakh rupees from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to be given to the next of kin of each deceased. He said, 50 thousand rupees will also be given to the injured.