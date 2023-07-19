ECI to visit Assam for three-day-long public hearing on delimitation drafts of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies

WEB DESK

A team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) is scheduled to visit Assam today for a three-day-long public hearing on delimitation drafts of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies of the state.

The full Election Commission of India, comprising CEC Rajiv Kumar, two election commissioners and 11 other senior officials will reach Guwahati this morning for the public hearing with the stakeholders on the draft delimitation proposals of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies of Assam. ECI team will meet the representatives of political parties and civil society groups to discuss and hear suggestions and complaints related to the draft proposal. The team will also hold district-wise consultations with the stakeholders on the proposed changes in the assembly and parliamentary constituencies.

According to Official reports, the hearing will be held at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati from 2 pm today. The three-day-long hearing will conclude on Friday.

The ECI published the draft proposals of the parliamentary and Assembly constituencies of Assam on20 th June, this year, keeping the numbers of the constituencies, both Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies the same. In the draft proposals, the ECI changed the boundaries of the existing constituencies, besides changing the names of a few constituencies and the number of reserved seats. The ECI received over 500 memoranda over the draft proposals.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders from Assam have approached the Supreme Court challenging the draft proposal published by the Election Commission of India.