ECI issues notice to Karnataka over publishing ad related to its achievements in newspapers in poll-bound Telangana

Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a notice to the Karnataka government over publishing advertisements related to its achievements in newspapers in poll-bound Telangana. The Commission has sought an explanation from the State Congress government by this evening.



In its notice, ECI has said that the Commission has observed that certain advertisements highlighting welfare schemes and achievements of the Central Government and State Governments are being published by some non-poll going State Governments, in the editions of newspapers in the States where elections are going on. The Commission has also directed that in the future, such advertisements issued by non-poll going State Governments during the MCC period shall be forwarded to poll body for clearance .

Earlier BJP had approached the Election Commission over the publication of advertisements by the Karnataka government in Telangana newspapers.