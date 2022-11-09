FreeCurrencyRates.com

ECI begins Special Summary Revision of voters’ list

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Election Commission of India today launched the nation-wide Special Summary Revision. A series of voter awareness activities were organised by the commission in Pune. Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar appealed to urban voters especially the youth to get registered, vote and participate in the election.

Noticing high urban apathy and low young voters participation in Pune, the Election Commission participated in the voter awareness cycle rally in the city to motivate and mobilize the youth and society at large for proactive participation in the election process.

Earlier members of the transgender community interacted with the officials from the Commission in another program in Pune.

