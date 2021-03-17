EC to use VVPAT at all Polling Stations in upcoming assembly polls

WEB DESK

The Election Commission has decided to use Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) along with Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) at all the Polling Stations in the upcoming assembly elections in four states and Union territory.

Voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) is a method of providing feedback to voters using EVMs. A VVPAT is intended as an independent verification system for voting machines designed to allow voters to verify that their vote was cast correctly, and to provide a means to audit the stored electronic results. It contains the name of the candidate for whom vote has been cast and symbol of the party/individual candidate.

This decision to use Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) along with Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) at all the Polling Stations decision was taken with a view to enhance the transparency and credibility of the election process.

In order to ensure transparency, EVMs/VVPATs are randomized twice using EVM Management System (EMS) while being allocated to an Assembly Constituency and then to a polling booth ruling out any fixed allocation.

In pursuance of the Supreme Court’s order, the Commission has also mandated that VVPAT slips count of five randomly selected Polling Stations in each Assembly Constituency will be done for verification of the result obtained from the Control Unit. This mandatory verification of VVPAT slips will be in addition to the provisions of Rule 56(D) of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961.