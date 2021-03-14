EC suspends Director Security Vivek Sahay over alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee

AMN

Election Commission has suspended West Bengal Chief Minister’s Director Security Vivek Sahay and Superintendent of Police, Purba Medinipur, Pravin Prakash in light of the report submitted by Special Observer & Chief Secretary of the State on the incident in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sustained injuries.

District Magistrate, Purba Medinipur has been transferred. EC seeks report from Chief Secretary by 31st March on completion and consequential actions taken in the related police case.

Former DGP, Intelligence , Punjab , Anil Kumar Sharma posted as second special police observer in the state in addition to Vivek Dube.

Meanwhile Election Commission has ruled out allegation of attack on TMC chief Mamata Bannerjee based on report submitted by the Election Observer and Chief Secretary of West Bengal. The poll panel had sought these reports after the West Bengal Chief Minister was injured on 10th of this month during her campaign in Nandigram.