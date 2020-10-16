EC removes Commissioner of Kosi Division K. Senthil Kumar from his post

AMN

The Election Commission has removed Commissioner of Kosi Division (कोसी प्रमंडल) K. Senthil Kumar from his post in Bihar. Mr Kumar, a 1996 batch IAS office has been asked to report in General Administration Department (GAD).

The GAD has issued notification in this regard after getting an order from the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

The poll panel has also removed the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Buxar Chandrashekhar Jha from his post.

No specific reason has been cited over action taken against the two officials.