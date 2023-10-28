इंडियन आवाज़     28 Oct 2023 12:52:50      انڈین آواز

EC provides alternative facility of postal ballot to elderly aged, disabled 

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Election Commission of India has arranged to provide the alternative facility of postal ballot to the elderly aged 80 years and above, the disabled and Corona-infected voters In the upcoming polls of five State. 

Akashvani correspondent reports that for the Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, elderly people of 80 years of age or above, disabled people and corona-infected persons are being given the facility that they can vote from their homes through postal ballot.

Chief Electoral Officer of Chhattisgarh, Reena Babasaheb Kangale said that a door-to-door survey was conducted by booth-level officials and such voters were made to fill out Form 12 ‘D’. The polling team will go to the homes of such voters and conduct their voting through postal ballot with complete secrecy. This voting process will be completed at least a day before the scheduled voting date. As per the instructions of the Election Commission, videography of this process will also be done. 

