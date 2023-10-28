Delhi NCR air Quality deteriorates further

AMN

Air quality in National Capital Region further deteriorated on Saturday. As per the data released by the India Meteorological Department, the overall air quality Index at 6 PM on Saturday was recorded in ‘Very Poor’ category with the AQI index 324.

According to the IMD air quality and weather bulletin, the air quality is likely to be in very poor category from Oct 29 to Oct 31.

The second phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was implemented in Delhi to reduce the effect of increased pollution.