Eating Vegetables Cuts Liver Cancer Risk by 65% in Cirrhosis Patients: Study

A new study by the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research has revealed that eating vegetables can reduce the risk of liver cancer by 65 per cent in patients with cirrhosis. Patients who consumed more than 240 grams of vegetables per day will have a reduction in liver cancer risk. However, no clear link was found between fruit consumption and liver cancer risk. Liver cancer is the sixth most common cancer globally. It often develops in people with chronic liver disease, particularly cirrhosis. Cirrhosis is a chronic liver disease that occurs when healthy liver tissue is replaced by scar tissue. This prevents the liver from functioning normally. It is caused by factors such as alcohol use, viral hepatitis, obesity, and exposure to aflatoxins from contaminated food.

