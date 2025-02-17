Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

HEALTH

Eating Vegetables Cuts Liver Cancer Risk by 65% in Cirrhosis Patients: Study

Feb 17, 2025

A new study by the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research has revealed that eating vegetables can reduce the risk of liver cancer by 65 per cent in patients with cirrhosis. Patients who consumed more than 240 grams of vegetables per day will have a reduction in liver cancer risk. However, no clear link was found between fruit consumption and liver cancer risk. Liver cancer is the sixth most common cancer globally. It often develops in people with chronic liver disease, particularly cirrhosis. Cirrhosis is a chronic liver disease that occurs when healthy liver tissue is replaced by scar tissue. This prevents the liver from functioning normally. It is caused by factors such as alcohol use, viral hepatitis, obesity, and exposure to aflatoxins from contaminated food.

Related Post

HEALTH TOP AWAAZ

Innovations in Unani Medicine will play vital role in its acceptability across globe. President Murmu

Feb 11, 2025
HEALTH

Piyush Goyal Urges Pharma Industry to Prioritise Quality & Innovation

Feb 8, 2025
HEALTH

AMU to organize international conference on AI in Education and Health Care

Feb 7, 2025

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

Gyanesh Kumar is new CEC: Played key role in setting up Ram Temple trust

17 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s exports to US increase 39% to $8.44 bn in January: Govt

17 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Working on Trump’s plan to remove and resettle Gaza’s population: Israeli PM Netanyahu

17 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH

Eating Vegetables Cuts Liver Cancer Risk by 65% in Cirrhosis Patients: Study

17 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!