Innovations in Unani Medicine will play vital role in its acceptability across globe. President Murmu

Feb 11, 2025

President Inaugurates International Conference organised by Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine on the occasion of Unani Day

ANDALIB AKHTER

President Droupadi Murmu has said tat innovations in Unani Medicine for Integrative Health Solutions will play a vital role in expanding the acceptability and recognition of Unani Medicine across the globe.

President Murmu was speaking after inaugurating the International Conference, organised by Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), Ministry of Ayush, Government of India on the occasion of Unani Day today. 

The 11th of February is celebrated annually as Unani Day to honour the birth anniversary of the renowned Unani physician, educator, and freedom fighter, Hakim Ajmal Khan.

 President of India paid tribute to Hakim Ajmal Khan, a freedom fighter, educationist and eminent Unani Physician and congratulated CCRUM on the remarkable contributions to human health and well-being through Unani Medicine. Smt. Drapupadi Murmu said that Unani Medicine, a system rooted in ancient wisdom, enriched over centuries, exemplifies the synergy between tradition and innovation. She added that innovation is the key to ensuring that this ancient system continues to serve humanity. The theme of this International Conference “Innovations in Unani Medicine for Integrative Health Solutions – A Way Forward” is quite relevant in this rapidly changing world. She emphasized that Innovations in Unani Medicine for Integrative Health Solutions will play a vital role in expanding the acceptability and recognition of Unani Medicine across the globe.

The President of India further said “The Government of India, through the Ministry of Ayush, has taken significant steps to support and promote Unani medicine. India has the widest network of educational, research, healthcare and pharmaceutical institutions of Unani Medicine. The Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine, with its network of 24 peripheral institutes, conducts high-quality research and plays a key role in the promotion and development of Unani Medicine”.

She expressed confidence that this conference will serve as a platform for meaningful dialogue, knowledge exchange, and collaborative action. The deliberations and outcomes of this gathering will undoubtedly contribute to the advancement of Unani medicine and its integration into mainstream healthcare. The President of India launched a short video  on recent initiatives of CCRUM.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) highlighted the need to modernize Unani medicine through molecular biology, Artificial Intelligence, and advanced research to enhance its evidence-based credibility and global reach.

Shri Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush, said that there is a need for integrating traditional knowledge with modern science to redefine Unani medicine’s role in building a healthier, sustainable world.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Minister of State, Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy & Department of Space, Government of India, Shri Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush & Minister of State for Health Family Welfare along with other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Ms. Monalisa Dash, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Dr. M. A Qasmi, Advisor (Unani), Ministry of Ayush, Dr. N. Zaheer Ahmed, Director General, CCRUM, Government of India and international delegates from nine countries and national delegates from reputed institutions attended the event.

This conference will serve as a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and knowledge exchange, aiming to underscore the pivotal role of Unani Medicine in promoting global health and well-being.

