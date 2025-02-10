PM Modi in Paris to Strengthen India-France Economic & Trade Ties

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Paris tonight to boost India-France economic and trade relations. Tomorrow, the Prime Minister will co-chair the AI Action Summit. With bilateral trade exceeding 13 billion US dollars and growing investments in key sectors such as defence, infrastructure, and digital technology, the visit will focus on strengthening strategic partnerships.

India and France share a dynamic economic relationship, with trade, investment, and industrial partnerships playing a crucial role. Over 700 French companies operate in India, contributing to economic growth and job creation, while Indian companies are expanding their presence in France, particularly in IT and manufacturing. Artificial intelligence and digital technology are emerging as new frontiers in economic collaboration.

Chambers of Commerce and Industry France-India President Coumar Ananda says the economic relationship between the two countries is expanding beyond traditional sectors.

As India and France continue to build on their strong economic foundation, this visit marks a significant step in deepening their trade ties and enhancing global collaboration in emerging technologies.