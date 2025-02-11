AI as defining force writing code for humanity in this century: PM Modi in Paris

AMN

At the AI Action Summit in Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need for global cooperation to ensure AI benefits all of humanity. Co-chairing the summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, he highlighted AI’s transformative power while cautioning against inherent biases in AI models.

The Prime Minister lauded the decision to establish the AI Foundation and the Council for Sustainable AI, congratulating French President Emmanuel Macron for leading these efforts. He assured India’s full support in advancing responsible and inclusive AI governance.

In a major announcement, the prime minister said India is ready to host the next AI Action Summit, signalling the country’s commitment to shaping the future of AI for the benefit of all.

PM Modi also called for making the Global Partnership for AI more inclusive, ensuring that the Global South’s priorities and concerns are addressed.

In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Modi stressed that AI is reshaping economies, security, and societies at an unprecedented pace, making collective governance essential. He called for open discussions on balancing innovation with ethical responsibility and ensuring access to AI resources, particularly in the Global South.

The Prime Minister underlined AI’s potential in improving healthcare, education, and agriculture. He advocated for open-source AI systems, unbiased data sets, and AI-driven solutions rooted in local ecosystems. Addressing concerns about job losses, he reassured that history has shown technological advancements create new job opportunities, emphasising the need for skilling and reskilling workers.

On sustainability, PM Modi linked AI’s high energy demands with the need for green power. Drawing from the India-France partnership in the International Solar Alliance, he called for AI models that are not only energy-efficient but also optimised for minimal resource consumption.

Highlighting India’s leadership in digital public infrastructure, PM Modi spoke about India’s AI Mission, AI adoption, and public-private partnerships. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to harnessing AI for public good and global development.

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister asserted that humanity, not machines, holds the key to the future of AI.

The summit saw discussions on key themes, including greater access to AI infrastructure for inclusion, responsible AI use, AI for public interest, diversity and sustainability in AI, and ensuring safe and trusted AI governance.

The summit concluded with the adoption of the Leaders’ Statement. India has endorsed the leader’s statement on Inclusive and Sustainable AI and also given a commitment for Using AI for the Public Interest. These are two major outcomes of the summit.

India also backed the establishment of the AI Foundation and joined the Coalition for Sustainable AI, aligning AI development with environmental and sustainable goals.

Briefing the media with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan announced that India will host the next AI Summit later this year.

At Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s insistence, it was also decided to expand the Global Partnership on AI to make it more inclusive.

The summit projected a positive outlook for India, the Global South, and the world, sparking wide discussions on the ethical and responsible use of AI. Experts see this as a landmark moment in AI governance history.