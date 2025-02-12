PM Modi & President Macron reaffirm strong commitment to India-France Strategic ties

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has concluded a successful visit to France and departed for the United States. The visit reinforced the strong strategic partnership between India and France, with key discussions on defence, technology, trade, and global cooperation.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron co-chaired the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit, a major international event focused on responsible AI development. While congratulating France on hosting the summit, Prime Minister Modi announced that India would host the next edition.

Earlier in the day in Marseille, both leaders paid tribute to Indian soldiers who fought in World War I and II at the Mazargues War Cemetery. Laying wreaths in their honour, Prime Minister Modi described their sacrifice as a symbol of valour and duty that will always be remembered.

In a significant diplomatic step, Prime Minister Modi and President Macron jointly inaugurated the Consulate General of India in Marseille. This new consulate will serve four regions in southern France, further strengthening economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties. Large numbers of Indian diaspora members gathered to witness the historic occasion, and Prime Minister Modi deeply appreciated President Macron’s presence at the event.

The two leaders also visited the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) in Cadarache, becoming the first heads of state or government to visit the world’s largest fusion energy project. They reviewed the progress of ITER, where scientists are working to generate 500 MW of fusion power. India has been a key contributor to this global initiative, with around 200 Indian scientists and major industry players actively involved.

Further deepening maritime ties, Prime Minister Modi and President Macron visited the Marseilles Port. The visit underscored India’s expanding maritime and trade networks, with both leaders emphasising greater cooperation in logistics, sustainability, and global trade.

The leaders also reviewed the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor in Marseille, highlighting its role in enhancing regional connectivity and economic integration.

During bilateral talks, the two leaders assessed progress in strategic areas such as defence, civil nuclear energy, and space cooperation. They also discussed boosting technology, innovation, and investment ties, with a special focus on the upcoming India-France Year of Innovation in 2026. A joint statement outlining the roadmap for future cooperation was adopted, with ten key agreements signed in areas including civil nuclear energy, the environment, and culture.

In defence, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening military cooperation, welcoming progress in the joint development of Scorpene submarines and discussions on advanced military technologies. They also noted the growing participation of Indian and French forces in joint exercises, strengthening operational coordination.

The visit also focused on economic ties, with the India-France CEOs Forum presenting a report on expanding trade and investment. With bilateral trade reaching record levels in 2024, both sides agreed to support businesses and startups with new initiatives.

Global issues were also on the agenda, with discussions on UN Security Council reforms, the situation in the Middle East, and the Ukraine conflict. France reiterated its strong support for India’s permanent seat at the UNSC and closer coordination in multilateral forums.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to environmental sustainability, pledging stronger cooperation in nuclear energy and climate action. Education and mobility were also key priorities, with both countries agreeing to expand opportunities for Indian students in France. The goal is to have 30,000 Indian students in France by 2030, supported by new initiatives easing access to education and employment.

Prime Minister Modi invited President Macron to visit India, underscoring the enduring strength of the India-France partnership.

With deep engagement across multiple sectors, the visit marks a significant milestone in the India-France strategic relationship, setting the stage for greater collaboration in the years ahead.