Durgapuja at one of the Shaktipeeth in Bangladesh

A little-known Mahalaxmi temple in a small village called Joinpur near Sylhet, Bangladesh is one of the Shaktipeeth. The temple is locally known as Shri Shri Mahalakshmi Bhairabi Griba Maha Peetha in Sylhet. Mahalaxmi temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas and is one of the holiest sites for devotees of the Shaktism sect of Hinduism.

As per the Hindu mythology, 51 Shaktipeeths are scattered across India and neighbouring countries with five in Bangladesh.

Mahalakshmi Bhairabi Griba Maha Peetha is an ancient holy place where the remains of Goddess Sati or Shakti, the chief deity of power in Hinduism, are believed to have fallen. According to Puranas, neck of Sati, the Hindu Goddess fell here. The Goddess is worshipped here as Mahalakshmi and the Bhairav form is Sambaranand.

The temple draws a large number of pilgrims from Hindu community as on occasion of Durga Puja.

This Shaktipeeth is just 5 KM from the Sylhet city and 235 KM from the capital of Bangladesh, Dhaka. There is direct flight from Dhaka to Sylhet. Sylhet is well connected with Dhaka and other cities of Bangladesh by road and rail.