Duration of darshan of Ram Lalla Virajman in Ayodhya increased as large number of devotees visit city

AMN

Uttar Pradesh, the duration of the darshan of the Ram Lalla Virajman has been increased taking cognizance of the large number of devotees visiting Ayodhya.

Ayodhya is witnessing a large number of devotees after the celebration of grand Deepotsava on the eve of Deepawali this year. According to an estimate over two lakh, people have visited the city in the last five days. Also, around three lakh people visited Ayodhya on the day of Deepotsava in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the grand celebration of lighting over 15 lakh diyas on the banks of the river Saryu.

Shri Ram Janmbhumi Teerth Kshetra Trust has now revised the timing of the darshan of Ram Lalla Virajman to facilitate devotees. The duration of the morning darshan has been increased by half an hour and the evening darshan by one hour. Devotees will now have darshan of the Ram Lalla Viraajman from 7 to 11 in the morning and 2 to 7 in the evening.

Prakash Kumar Gupta, in charge of the Trust, said a limited number of devotees would also be issued passes to attend the daily aarti of the Ram Lalla Virajman.

PM Modi during his recent visit to Ayodhya had instructed the Trust’s officials to take care of the facilities provided to devotees visiting Ayodhya.