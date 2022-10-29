FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 Oct 2022 08:02:06      انڈین آواز

Duration of darshan of Ram Lalla Virajman in Ayodhya increased as large number of devotees visit city

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Uttar Pradesh, the duration of the darshan of the Ram Lalla Virajman has been increased taking cognizance of the large number of devotees visiting Ayodhya.

Ayodhya is witnessing a large number of devotees after the celebration of grand Deepotsava on the eve of Deepawali this year. According to an estimate over two lakh, people have visited the city in the last five days. Also, around three lakh people visited Ayodhya on the day of Deepotsava in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the grand celebration of lighting over 15 lakh diyas on the banks of the river Saryu.

Shri Ram Janmbhumi Teerth Kshetra Trust has now revised the timing of the darshan of Ram Lalla Virajman to facilitate devotees. The duration of the morning darshan has been increased by half an hour and the evening darshan by one hour. Devotees will now have darshan of the Ram Lalla Viraajman from 7 to 11 in the morning and 2 to 7 in the evening.

Prakash Kumar Gupta, in charge of the Trust, said a limited number of devotees would also be issued passes to attend the daily aarti of the Ram Lalla Virajman.

PM Modi during his recent visit to Ayodhya had instructed the Trust’s officials to take care of the facilities provided to devotees visiting Ayodhya.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

T-20 World Cup: New Zealand & Sri Lanka match is underway at Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia

AMN In the T-20 World Cup, Men in blue look forward to continue their winning streak in Australia. The visi ...

India beat New Zealand in opening game of FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League in Bhubaneswar

AMN India defeated New Zealand 4-3 in the opening game of the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League in Bhubaneswar ye ...

Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty advance to Men’s Doubles Semi-finals of French Open Badminton tournament

AMN In French Open, India’s top doubles pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy defeated 2021 worl ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart