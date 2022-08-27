Durand Football: Hyderabad overwhelms 10-man Chennaiyin 3-1

Imphal, 26 August : Hyderabad FC (HFC) overwhelmed 10-man Chennaiyin FC (CFC) 3-1to register their second win in the 131st Durand Cup Football Tournament at the Khuman Lampak Stadium here on Friday.

Bartholomew Ogbeche scored a brace for the winners in the second-half, while Joao Victor converted from the spot, after CFC had taken the lead through Anirudh Thapa just before the half-time whistle.

Hyderabad now has six points from two matches while Chennaiyin have one from the same number of games.

CFC started the first half brightly and maintained possession in the middle of the park. They created openings with captain Anirudh Thapa dominating all around. The wing backs and the wingers were playing high up the pitch, making HFC defend for most of the half.

They deservedly took the lead through a stunner from the skipper. Sajal Bag played it long, spotting Thapa’s run inside the box. He finished delicately by taking the shot off balance, which stunned Hyderabad keeper Lakshmikant Kattimani.

HFC went on the offensive as the second half opened . The introduction of Bartholomew Ogbeche made the HFC attacks more meaningful.

Akash Mishra was putting in crosses from the left to trouble the CFC defence. One such cross found Javier Siverio whose header was cleared of the line by Fallou Diagne. However, it was deemed to have been done with the hand and the Senegalese received marching orders. From the resulting penalty HFC skipper Joao Victor scored to even up proceedings.

HFC took the lead in the 64th minute through the redoubtable Bart Ogbeche. A freekick from the right by Mohammed Yasir found a free Ogbeche inside the box, who slammed in a powerful header to give his team the lead.

The 10-man CFC were finding it difficult to contain the HFC attacks which resulted in the third goal. Nim Dorjee’s cross from the right fell in no man’s land and it was retrieved by Lalchungnunga Chhangte. His pin-point cross for Ogbeche, had the Nigerian ace head it into the goal for a second time in the match.

CFC did attempt to salvage something from the game with a last ditch effort, but could not disturb the HFC defence.