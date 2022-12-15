Drop out rate of girls reduced to 13% after construction of toilets in Schools: Health Minister

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has said that education sector in the country has transformed since the Narendra Modi government took over in 2014.

Talking to reporters outside Parliament, Dr Mandaviya said that the number of Medical colleges has doubled in the last eight years. The Minister informed that in 2014, there were only 53 thousand MBBS seats which have now gone up to 96 thousand, registering a growth of 87 percent. He also informed that the PG seats also increased by 105 percent from over 31 thousand seats in 2014 to 63 thousand now.

Dr Mandaviya also said that due to construction of toilets in the schools, the dropout rate of girls also reduced from 70 to 13 percent.